Why Are Intricon Shares Surging Monday
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 1:20pm   Comments
Altaris Capital Partners LLC will acquire Implantable device maker Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) for $24.25 per share in a transaction that values Intricon at an equity value of approximately $241 million

  • The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 39% to Intricon's closing stock price on February 25.
  • Intricon expects to hold a Special Meeting of Shareholders to consider and vote on the proposed merger and the merger agreement.
  • "We are excited to enter into this transaction with Altaris, which will deliver a compelling valuation to our shareholders and enable us to accelerate the advancement of our joint development manufacturing capabilities in micro medical technology across a broad range of high growth markets," said Scott Longval, President and CEO.
  • Price Action: IIN shares are up 37.3% at $23.93 during the market session on the last check Monday.

