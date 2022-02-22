 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SoFi To Acquire Technisys For $1.1B: All You Need To Know
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 8:27am   Comments
Share:
SoFi To Acquire Technisys For $1.1B: All You Need To Know
  • Digital personal finance company SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFIagreed to acquire Technisys, a cloud-native, digital multi-product core banking platform. 
  • Technisys' shareholders will receive aggregate consideration of 84 million shares of SoFi, less than 10% of SoFi's fully diluted share count as of September 30, 2021. 
  • The shares have an aggregate value of $1.1 billion based on the volume-weighted average price of SoFi common stock for the 20-trading day period ended February 15, 2022. 
  • The transaction will be likely to close by the second quarter of 2022.
  • "The acquisition of Technisys is an essential building block in delivering on our member-centric, digital one-stop-shop experience for SoFi members and our partners through Galileo, our provider of fintech cloud services," said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi.
  • The estimated incremental revenue from the acquisition, including base revenue of Technisys and revenue synergies of the vertically integrated capabilities, will likely add a cumulative $500 million - $800 million through year-end 2025, at high incremental margins.
  • SoFi sees the shift and the vertical integration with Galileo to create $75 million - $85 million in cumulative cost savings from 2023 - 2025 and $60 million - $70 million annually after that.
  • Following the closing of the acquisition, SoFi expects Technisys to be an independent subsidiary and be part of its Technology Platform offering, with Miguel Santos continuing as CEO.
  • Price Action: SOFI shares traded lower by 2.99% at $11.05 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SOFI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Why SoFi Shares Are Sliding Today
Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Meta, Spotify, Peloton, Twitter, Johnson & Johnson And More
Super Bowl LVI Becomes Crypto Bowl With Commercials, Ad Campaigns For Big Game
Why This Bullish SoFi Analyst Sees Growth Ahead
Where SoFi Technologies Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com