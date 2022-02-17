 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Inspirato Shares Soar More Than 500%: What's Going On?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 17, 2022 3:49pm   Comments
Share:
Inspirato Shares Soar More Than 500%: What's Going On?

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) is soaring more than 500% Thursday, just a few days after the company completed its SPAC merger with Thayer Ventures.

The move appears to be related to the high number of investors who opted to redeem shares during the merger process. 

"Prior to and in connection with the Special Meeting, holders of 16,993,592 out of 17,250,000 shares of the Thayer’s Class A Common Stock exercised their right to redeem those shares for cash at a price of approximately $10.20 per share, for an aggregate of approximately $173.3 million," according to the company's Form 8K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EXCLUSIVE: Inspirato CEO Brent Handler On The Luxury Travel Company's Journey To The NASDAQ

SPACs often have redemption rights, which give investors the right to sell their shares back to the acquisition company for net asset value if they don't want to own the proposed company.

The redemption of SPAC shares reduces the amount of outstanding shares which also leads to a decline in the amount of shares available to short. Therefore, high redemption rates can often induce short squeezes. 

Inspirato offers a subscription-based luxury travel service that gives subscribers access to upscale hotels and travel packages. 

ISPO Price Action: Inspirato was up 560% at $81.71 Thursday afternoon.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ISPO)

42 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: US Stocks Extend Losses; Nasdaq Tumbles Over 300 Points
Mid-Day Market Update: U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rise To 248,000; Crude Oil Down 2%
35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Walmart Earnings Top Views
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingM&A News Travel IPOs Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com