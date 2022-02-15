Quest Resource Acquires Regional Asset-Light Waste Service Provider For $3.35M
- Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) has acquired an independent environmental services company, primarily servicing customers in the northeast region of the U.S., for $3.35 million in cash.
- The company expects the transaction to be accretive on a free cash flow per share basis. The acquired business is expected to produce a proforma annual net operating income of $0.6 million.
- "This acquisition expands our presence in the commercial real estate market with the average relationship with the largest 10 customers of more than 7 years," stated Quest President and CEO S. Ray Hatch.
- The company held cash and equivalents of $9.1 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: QRHC shares are trading lower by 0.49% at $7.06 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.