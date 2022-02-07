TopBuild Acquires Billings Insulation For Undisclosed Sum
- TopBuild Corp (NYSE: BLD) acquired Billings Insulation, a residential insulation installer serving the Montana and Northern Wyoming markets. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Billings has serviced a wide range of customers for over 17 years and generated ~$6.5 million in revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
- "We welcome Billings to TruTeam and are pleased to note that since November, we have added three residential insulation installation companies to TopBuild," said CEO Robert Buck.
- TopBuild held cash and equivalents of $327.9 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: BLD shares are trading higher by 0.80% at $228.30 on the last check Monday.
