IBM Acquired Sentaca For Undisclosed Terms
International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) acquired Sentaca, a leading telco consulting services and solutions provider. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- The acquisition will accelerate IBM's hybrid cloud consulting business, adding critical skills to help communications service providers (CSPs) and media giants modernize on multiple cloud platforms, innovate, and transform their businesses.
- John Granger, SVP, IBM Consulting, said, "The proliferation of mobile devices, wireless connectivity, and new media platforms is driving convergence among telco, media, and entertainment, which makes our acquisition of Sentaca all the more valuable for our clients."
- IBM held $7.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: IBM shares traded higher by 0.43% at $134.15 on the last check Tuesday.
