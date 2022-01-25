 Skip to main content

Kornit Digital To Acquire Germany-Based Tesoma For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 4:00pm   Comments
  • Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) has agreed to acquire Germany-based company Tesoma for undisclosed financial terms.
  • Tesoma is known for the engineering and performance of its cutting-edge textile curing solutions.
  • This acquisition aligns with Kornit's strategy to add smart automation capabilities within its sustainable on-demand production solutions.
  • The company expects to close the acquisition on or before April 1, 2022.
  • Kornit Digital held cash and equivalents of $363.7 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • "Digitizing the production floor is a key pillar of our strategy and the acquisition of Tesoma will allow us to continue accelerating on our mission to transform this industry, with innovative and sustainable, never-before-seen, on-demand textile production solutions," said CEO Ronen Samuel.
  • Price Action: KRNT shares traded lower by 1.74% at $96.05 on the last check Tuesday.

