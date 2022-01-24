 Skip to main content

Adtalem Global Education To Divest Financial Services Segment For $1B
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 6:49am   Comments

  • Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE: ATGE) has agreed to sell its Financial Services segment, including ACAMS (Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists) and Becker Professional Education and OnCourse Learning, to a consortium of Wendel Group and Colibri Group in an all-cash transaction for $1 billion.
  • The company expects to close the transaction in the third quarter of FY22.
  • "This transaction is the culmination of a long-term strategy to sharpen the focus of our portfolio and greatly enhance our ability to address – at scale – the rapidly growing and unmet demand for healthcare professionals in the U.S.," said CEO Steve Beard.
  • The company will begin reporting the financial services segment as a held for sale and discontinued operation in its second-quarter FY22 earnings report.
  • Price Action: ATGE shares closed lower by 1.38% at $27.90 on Friday.

