Hollysys Automation Shares Gain On CEO Succession
- Chit Nim (Colin) Sung resigned as the CEO and director of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) effective January 1 pursuant to the board resolutions.
- Hollysys founder Dr. Changli Wang was appointed as the CEO and nominated director. Chit Nim (Colin) Sung was appointed as the deputy CEO.
- Dr. Changli Wang commented, "It is my honour and obligation to be back to Hollysys. We have just experienced some challenges in the past two years. However, thanks to the accountable and responsible board, the company has been healthily operational."
- Hollysys is a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China.
- Price Action: HOLI shares traded higher by 5.47% at $14.85 in the market session on the last check Monday.
