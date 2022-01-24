Kohl's Stock Jumps As Potential Buyers Reportedly Line-Up
- Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) has received a potential takeover bid from New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners, Bloomberg reports.
- The latest bid from Sycamore comes days after another bidder emerged with a $9 billion bid backed by hedge fund Starboard Value LP.
- The report added that the Starboard-backed bid is valued at $64 per share.
- Recently, activist investor Macellum Advisors has urged the retailer to make board changes or consider a sale.
- Price Action: KSS shares traded higher by 28.4% at $60.15 in premarket on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingM&A News Rumors Movers Trading Ideas