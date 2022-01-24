 Skip to main content

Kohl's Stock Jumps As Potential Buyers Reportedly Line-Up
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 6:33am   Comments
  • Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSShas received a potential takeover bid from New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners, Bloomberg reports.
  • The latest bid from Sycamore comes days after another bidder emerged with a $9 billion bid backed by hedge fund Starboard Value LP. 
  • The report added that the Starboard-backed bid is valued at $64 per share.
  • Recently, activist investor Macellum Advisors has urged the retailer to make board changes or consider a sale.
  • Price Action: KSS shares traded higher by 28.4% at $60.15 in premarket on the last check Monday.

