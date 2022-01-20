Digital Brands Acquires Women's Lifestyle Apparel Brand Sundry
- Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DBGI) has agreed to acquire Sundry, a privately-owned global lifestyle apparel brand.
- Sundry is an omnichannel women's lifestyle apparel brand inspired by Mattieu Leblan's upbringing and ocean lifestyle.
- Holders of all of the outstanding membership interests of Sundry will exchange all of such membership interests for $7.5 million of shares of the company's common stock and $34.0 million represented by $20.0 million of cash along with $14.0 million in promissory notes due December 31, 2022.
- "In the short term, this acquisition is expected to immediately create significant scale in revenues and internal cash flow for marketing and talent growth," said CEO Hil Davis.
- The company expects to close the transaction late in the first half of 2022.
- Sundry's founders and senior leadership team will remain with the company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
- Digital Brands held $0.25 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: DBGI shares traded higher by 3.01% at $1.37 on the last check Thursday.
