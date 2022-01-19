EXCLUSIVE: SPAC-Backed Manscaped Introduces New Product Bundle With Grooming Essentials

Men's lifestyle consumer brand creator Manscaped has launched Ultra Premium Collection in the U.S. and Canada.

What Happened: Manscaped's latest kit features a variety of designed grooming products from head-to-toe.

The line with a five-piece bundle includes a Body Wash, 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner, Premium Deodorant, Hydrating Body Spray, and Lip Balm (sold as a three-pack).

Founded in 2016, California-based MANSCAPED is the global men's lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator used by over four million men.

See Also: Men's Grooming Company Manscaped In Talks To Go Public Via SPAC: What Investors Should Know

Why It Matters: "This launch of consumables exemplifies this significant growth, as well as our continual product expansion and commitment to providing our customers with only the best products for all their self-care needs," said Paul Tran, founder and CEO.

The Ultra Premium Collection is available throughout North America, with an international rollout to follow.

Customers can shop the bundle or SKUs a la carte on manscaped.com for $54.99 and C$64.99, as well as on Amazon. Retail availability will be announced soon.

In November, Manscaped agreed to combine with Bright Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BLTS). The merger is expected to conclude in the second quarter of 2022, and the new entity will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol, "MANS."

"The launch of our Ultra Premium Collection in North America is a critical next step in our continued execution of our plans to go beyond the groin as we continue to revolutionize the entire $70 billion and growing global men's grooming industry," Tran told Benzinga.

"[T]hrough our innovative product roadmap, we will be able to capture market share in different segments of the industry, including hard goods and consumable products, while dominating the groin grooming market. We have plans to bring our Ultra Premium Collection to international markets as part of our broader global expansion strategy."

Price Action: BLTS shares closed at $9.90 on Tuesday.