 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aernnova Acquires Embraer Industrial Plants In Évora, Portugal
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 1:56pm   Comments
Share:
Aernnova Acquires Embraer Industrial Plants In Évora, Portugal
  • Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) has agreed on the sale of Embraer Metálicas and Embraer Compósitos industrial units in the Aeronautical Industry Park of Évora, Portugal, to Aernnova, an international reference company in the supply of aerostructures.
  • The transaction contemplates the sale of shares of Embraer's wholly-owned subsidiaries in Portugal to Aernnova for the reference price of $172 million, subject to adjustments.
  • With 37,100 and 31,800-square meters, respectively, and employing around 500 people, these facilities combine the advanced technologies in metallic and composite airframe construction with a high-level digitalization and automation of plant production processes. Among other activities, both factories produce parts for wings, vertical and horizontal stabilizers.
  • In addition, Aernnova signed a supply agreement regarding current production packages for Embraer aircraft. Évora facilities activity will add around $170 million to Aernnova's revenue.
  • The closing of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Price Action: ERJ shares are trading higher by 0.48% at $16.85 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ERJ)

Embraer's Eve Receives Potential Order From Falko For 200 eVTOLs
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
EVTOL Company Eve Gets Spin Out From Embraer, SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know
Embraer Stock Flies High On Eve's SPAC Deal, NYSE Listing
SkyWest To Purchase 100 eVTOL Aircraft From Eve Air Mobility
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com