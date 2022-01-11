 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aptiv To Acquire Wind River From TPG Capital For $4.3B
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 7:41am   Comments
Share:
Aptiv To Acquire Wind River From TPG Capital For $4.3B
  • Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTVhas agreed to acquire Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash. Wind River's software enables the secure development, deployment, operations, and servicing of mission-critical intelligent systems.
  • Wind River generated approximately $400 million in revenues in 2021.
  • Led by Kevin Dallas, Wind River will continue to operate as a stand-alone business within Aptiv as part of the Advanced Safety & User Experience segment.
  • "The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly become critical elements of the broader intelligent ecosystem," said Aptiv CEO Kevin Clark.
  • The acquisition is expected to close in the middle of 2022.
  • Aptiv plans to finance the transaction through a combination of cash and debt. It held $2.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: APTV shares closed lower by 2.60% at $165.07 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APTV)

Motional's AVs to Deliver Uber Eats in Santa Monica
Analyst Ratings For Aptiv
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Stock Index Futures Point to a Higher Open as Equities Cling to a 5-Week Win Streak
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com