 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Holley Acquires Four Enthusiast Brands For ~$56M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 1:04pm   Comments
Share:
Holley Acquires Four Enthusiast Brands For ~$56M
  • Holley Inc (NYSE: HLLY) has acquired the assets of enthusiast brands Arizona Desert Shocks (ADS), Baer Brakes, Brothers Trucks, and Rocket Racing Wheels, during the fourth quarter of 2021, for approximately $56 million.
  • Holley noted the acquisition of ADS augments its existing capabilities in on-road performance suspension systems by adding off-road expertise.
  • "These acquisitions are in highly strategic product categories that are powertrain agnostic with applicability to the emerging opportunity in electric vehicles and electric powertrain conversions," said CEO Tom Tomlinson.
  • For 2022, Holley expects these acquisitions to contribute net sales of approximately $30 million.
  • Holley financed the transactions through a combination of cash on hand and its new credit facility. It held $53.9 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: HLLY shares are trading lower by 1.16% at $11.92 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HLLY)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com