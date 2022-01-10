Holley Acquires Four Enthusiast Brands For ~$56M
- Holley Inc (NYSE: HLLY) has acquired the assets of enthusiast brands Arizona Desert Shocks (ADS), Baer Brakes, Brothers Trucks, and Rocket Racing Wheels, during the fourth quarter of 2021, for approximately $56 million.
- Holley noted the acquisition of ADS augments its existing capabilities in on-road performance suspension systems by adding off-road expertise.
- "These acquisitions are in highly strategic product categories that are powertrain agnostic with applicability to the emerging opportunity in electric vehicles and electric powertrain conversions," said CEO Tom Tomlinson.
- For 2022, Holley expects these acquisitions to contribute net sales of approximately $30 million.
- Holley financed the transactions through a combination of cash on hand and its new credit facility. It held $53.9 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: HLLY shares are trading lower by 1.16% at $11.92 on the last check Monday.
