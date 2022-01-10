 Skip to main content

HireQuest To Acquire 3 Commercial Staffing Locations In West Texas, New Mexico
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 12:38pm   Comments
  • HireQuest Inc (NASDAQ: HQI) has agreed to acquire the staffing division of dmDickason Personnel Services, a family-owned company based in El Paso, Texas. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • The acquisition expands HireQuest's Snelling footprint in west Texas and New Mexico.
  • The staffing division has three offices, two in El Paso, Texas, and one in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and generated ~$18 million in revenue in 2021.
  • The company plans to convert the three offices into Snelling franchise locations on transaction completion expected in 1Q22.
  • HireQuest plans to fund the acquisition with existing cash on hand and a modest draw on its line of credit. It held a cash balance of $4.8 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: HQI shares are trading lower by 4.72% at $18.39 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Movers Trading Ideas

