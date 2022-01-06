 Skip to main content

TopBuild Acquires Insulating Products For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 11:53am   Comments
TopBuild Acquires Insulating Products For Undisclosed Sum
  • TopBuild Corp (NYSE: BLDhas acquired Insulating Products, Inc., a residential and light commercial insulation distribution company headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Insulating Products has additional facilities in Houston, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, and Wichita and generated ~$11 million in revenue for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2021.
  • "Insulating Products will enhance the strength of our specialty distribution business as it brings a strong and long-standing customer base and expands our geographic presence in the high growth Southwest region," said CEO Robert Buck.
  • TopBuild held cash and equivalents of $327.9 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: BLD shares are trading higher by 0.22% at $265.03 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

