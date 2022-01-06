TopBuild Acquires Insulating Products For Undisclosed Sum
- TopBuild Corp (NYSE: BLD) has acquired Insulating Products, Inc., a residential and light commercial insulation distribution company headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Insulating Products has additional facilities in Houston, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, and Wichita and generated ~$11 million in revenue for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2021.
- "Insulating Products will enhance the strength of our specialty distribution business as it brings a strong and long-standing customer base and expands our geographic presence in the high growth Southwest region," said CEO Robert Buck.
- TopBuild held cash and equivalents of $327.9 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: BLD shares are trading higher by 0.22% at $265.03 on the last check Thursday.
