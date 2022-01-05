Aderant Acquires American LegalNet For Undisclosed Sum
- Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE: ROP) unit Aderant, a provider of business software to law firms, has acquired American LegalNet (ALN). Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Los Angeles, California-based ALN provides court forms, eFiling, calendaring and docketing solutions. ALN, founded in 1996 by Erez Bustan, has employees throughout the U.S. and in Hyderabad, India.
- ALN provides "Desktop to Courthouse" litigation workflow solutions that include eDockets, Docket Direct, Forms WorkFlow, Smart Dockets, Docket Alerts, and eFiling Portal.
- Over the coming months, Aderant plans to strategically combine the best features of ALN eDockets and its rules calendaring solution CompuLaw to create a native cloud calendaring and docketing solution.
- Roper Technologies held cash and equivalents of $352.5 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: ROP shares are trading higher by 0.64% at $473.17 on the last check Wednesday.
