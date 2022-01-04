Franklin Electric Acquires Groundwater Distributor Blake Group For $27.1M Cash
- Franklin Electric Co Inc (NASDAQ: FELE) subsidiary Headwater Companies, LLC has acquired Blake Group Holdings, Inc., a Connecticut corporation, for $27.1 million in cash.
- Blake is a professional groundwater distributor operating fourteen locations throughout the northeast U.S., with ~$74 million of consolidated annual sales.
- The acquisition of Blake provides geographic expansion in the New York and New England markets.
- Franklin Electric held cash and equivalents of $75.95 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: FELE shares are trading higher by 1.62% at $94.77 on the last check Tuesday.
