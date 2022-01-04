 Skip to main content

Franklin Electric Acquires Groundwater Distributor Blake Group For $27.1M Cash
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 11:01am   Comments
  • Franklin Electric Co Inc (NASDAQ: FELE) subsidiary Headwater Companies, LLC has acquired Blake Group Holdings, Inc., a Connecticut corporation, for $27.1 million in cash.
  • Blake is a professional groundwater distributor operating fourteen locations throughout the northeast U.S., with ~$74 million of consolidated annual sales.
  • The acquisition of Blake provides geographic expansion in the New York and New England markets.
  • Franklin Electric held cash and equivalents of $75.95 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: FELE shares are trading higher by 1.62% at $94.77 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Movers Trading Ideas

