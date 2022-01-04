 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Clear Secure Acquires Whyline For Undisclosed Terms; Shares Pop
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 1:13pm   Comments
Share:
Clear Secure Acquires Whyline For Undisclosed Terms; Shares Pop
  • Secure identity company Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOUacquired Whyline Inc, a leading virtual queuing and appointment technology provider, in an all-cash transaction. 
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • With everything just a click away, consumers want control and predictability now more than ever. Virtual queuing is helping meet these new demands while making everyday routines faster and easier. 
  • "Whyline and CLEAR share a common mission: to create a better, frictionless future. Over the past five years, the Whyline team has built impressive technology that is helping change our day-to-day lives and routines for the better. With this acquisition, we're helping people and partners spend less time waiting and more time doing what matters most to them," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR CEO.
  • Price Action: YOU shares traded lower by 7.32% at $29.52 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (YOU)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
United Airlines Takes Stake In Clear Secure
Earnings Scheduled For November 15, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com