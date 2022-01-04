Clear Secure Acquires Whyline For Undisclosed Terms; Shares Pop
- Secure identity company Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU) acquired Whyline Inc, a leading virtual queuing and appointment technology provider, in an all-cash transaction.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- With everything just a click away, consumers want control and predictability now more than ever. Virtual queuing is helping meet these new demands while making everyday routines faster and easier.
- "Whyline and CLEAR share a common mission: to create a better, frictionless future. Over the past five years, the Whyline team has built impressive technology that is helping change our day-to-day lives and routines for the better. With this acquisition, we're helping people and partners spend less time waiting and more time doing what matters most to them," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR CEO.
- Price Action: YOU shares traded lower by 7.32% at $29.52 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.