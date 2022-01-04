CLEAR Acquires Virtual Queuing Company Whyline

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLEAR YOU, the secure identity company, announced it has acquired Whyline Inc., a leading provider of virtual queuing and appointment technology, in an all-cash transaction. With everything just a click away, consumers want control and predictability now more than ever. Virtual queuing is helping meet these new demands while making everyday routines faster and easier. CLEAR will leverage their combined technologies and platforms to bring innovation into routine, but time-consuming, activities - giving people more control over their day-to-day experiences across the globe.

Founded in 2015, Whyline helps organizations across industries manage customer flows through the use of virtual queuing. Using Whyline's mobile app or webflow, users can see the live wait-times, enter into the queue remotely or pre-book their appointment, and let the software wait on their behalf.

Whyline has secured a marquee partner base across international markets; including Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, the United States, and Canada. Partners include: Port of Seattle, Newark Liberty International Airport, Los Angeles World Airports, Charleston International Airport, Western Union, Banco Santander, Banco Macro, Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital, and the City of Buenos Aires.

"Whyline and CLEAR share a common mission: to create a better, frictionless future. Over the past five years, the Whyline team has built impressive technology that is helping change our day-to-day lives and routines for the better. With this acquisition, we're helping people and partners spend less time waiting and more time doing what matters most to them," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR CEO.

CLEAR's acquisition of Whyline will:

Bring the CLEAR experience to new industries like banking, retail, and government services while simultaneously expanding virtual queuing in existing industries like airports.

Accelerate CLEAR's expansion into international markets via Whyline's existing client and partner base.

Leverage Whyline's cutting-edge technology and seasoned technology team to further enhance CLEAR's products and platform.

CLEAR recently added virtual queuing to its offerings with the launch of "Reservation Lane powered by CLEAR" at Orlando International Airport (MCO) . Virtual queuing is the latest example of CLEAR's history of innovation. With more than 8 million members, CLEAR's suite of experiences and products include expedited CLEAR Plus lanes at 40 airports, Health Pass and digital vaccine card, arena and stadium access, as well as biometric powered pilots for bag drop, boarding, and lounge access.

About CLEAR

With CLEAR, you are always you. CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 8 million members and 100+ partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. We have a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

