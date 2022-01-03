Repay Shares Pop On Snapping Payix For ~115M
- Repay Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: RPAY) has acquired Payix for ~$115 million. Repay financed the acquisition with cash on hand and available revolver capacity.
- Repay also upsized its revolver capacity by $60 million, increasing its existing $125 million revolving credit facility to $185 million.
- Payix is a leading omnichannel payment technology platform providing solutions that facilitate payments, data exchange, and communication to support customer service and collection efforts in loan repayment verticals.
- "With its robust and highly flexible technology platform, Payix creates a uniquely positive experience and adds value for both the lender and borrower," Repay CEO John Morris said. "Payix also has a strong pipeline and product roadmap, positioning it well for 2022 and beyond."
- Repay held $116.5 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30.
- Price Action: RPAY shares traded higher by 5.91% at $19.35 on the last check Monday.
