 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Repay Shares Pop On Snapping Payix For ~115M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 12:07pm   Comments
Share:
Repay Shares Pop On Snapping Payix For ~115M
  • Repay Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: RPAYhas acquired Payix for ~$115 million. Repay financed the acquisition with cash on hand and available revolver capacity. 
  • Repay also upsized its revolver capacity by $60 million, increasing its existing $125 million revolving credit facility to $185 million.
  • Payix is a leading omnichannel payment technology platform providing solutions that facilitate payments, data exchange, and communication to support customer service and collection efforts in loan repayment verticals.
  • "With its robust and highly flexible technology platform, Payix creates a uniquely positive experience and adds value for both the lender and borrower," Repay CEO John Morris said. "Payix also has a strong pipeline and product roadmap, positioning it well for 2022 and beyond."
  • Repay held $116.5 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30.
  • Price Action: RPAY shares traded higher by 5.91% at $19.35 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RPAY)

Recap: Repay Holdings Q3 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com