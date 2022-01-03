 Skip to main content

AZZ To Acquire Steel Creek For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 8:04am   Comments
  • AZZ Inc (NYSE: AZZ) has agreed to acquire all the assets of Steel Creek Galvanizing Company, LLC, a privately held hot-dip galvanizing company based in Blacksburg, South Carolina. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Steel Creek provides hot-dip galvanizing to customers located in the Southeast from its 83,000 square foot facility.
  • The company expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within the first year of operation.
  • AZZ will operate the new facility as AZZ Galvanizing – South Carolina and further extend its ability to support customers in the Southeast region of the U.S., increasing its total galvanizing network to 40 sites in North America.
  • Steel Creek's strategic location provides the ability to serve key markets in the Southeast, including Charlotte, Greenville, Spartanburg, Asheville, Columbia, Greensboro, and Atlanta.
  • AZZ held cash and equivalents of $15.49 million as of August 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: AZZ shares closed lower by 0.13% at $55.29 on Friday.

