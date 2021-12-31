 Skip to main content

Naked Brand Completes Acquisition Of Cenntro Automotive Group
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 10:44am   Comments
Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) and privately-held Cenntro Automotive Group Limited have completed the previously announced acquisition transaction. 

  • In connection with the completion, the company has changed its name to "Cenntro Electric Group Limited."
  • The combined company will be led by Peter Wang, Cenntro Automotive's Chairman and CEO.
  • Naked's former Chairman and CEO Justin Davis-Rice and Non-Executive Director Simon Tripp will remain on the combined company's board.
  • The company has divested its FOH Online business in connection with the closing.
  • The shareholders of Naked immediately after the transaction conclusion own 31.85% of the combined company, and Cenntro Automotive and its equity stakeholders own 68.15% on a fully diluted basis.
  • Cenntro reaffirmed its 2022 guidance to deliver a minimum of at least 20,000 vehicles.
  • "Since 2013, Cenntro has produced and delivered over 3,600 commercial electric vehicles. We expect significant growth over the next five years," said Peter Wang.
  • Price Action: NAKD shares are trading lower by 4.87% at $5.46 on the last check Friday.

