Naked Brand Receives Approval For Cenntro's Nasdaq Listing
- Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) has received a final approval letter from Nasdaq's Listing Qualifications Department for Cenntro Electric Group Limited to list its ordinary shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market.
- The trading symbol will remain "NAKD" for the company's ordinary shares following the close of the transaction.
- Related Content: Naked Brands Undertakes Reverse Split, Acquisition Of Cenntro: What Investors Need To Know
- The company expects the merger to close by the end of this year.
- Price Action: NAKD shares are trading higher by 2.79% at $5.90 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.