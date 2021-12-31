Federal Signal Completes Acquisition of Deist Industries
- Federal Signal Corp (NYSE: FSS) completed the acquisition of Deist Industries, Inc., Bucks Fabricating, LLC, Roll-Off Parts, LLC, and Switch-N-Go, LLC, all located in Pennsylvania. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Deist designs, manufacture, and sells interchangeable truck body systems for class 3-7 vehicles in the work truck industry and a full line of waste hauling products.
- "We are thrilled to complete the Deist acquisition, which not only represents another attractive product line extension but also expands our presence in certain end-markets such as landscaping and waste hauling," commented CEO Jennifer L. Sherman.
- The company held cash and cash equivalents of $88 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: FSS shares closed lower by 0.97% at $42.87 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.