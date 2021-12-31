 Skip to main content

Federal Signal Completes Acquisition of Deist Industries
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 8:58am   Comments
  • Federal Signal Corp (NYSE: FSScompleted the acquisition of Deist Industries, Inc., Bucks Fabricating, LLC, Roll-Off Parts, LLC, and Switch-N-Go, LLC, all located in Pennsylvania. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Deist designs, manufacture, and sells interchangeable truck body systems for class 3-7 vehicles in the work truck industry and a full line of waste hauling products.
  • "We are thrilled to complete the Deist acquisition, which not only represents another attractive product line extension but also expands our presence in certain end-markets such as landscaping and waste hauling," commented CEO Jennifer L. Sherman.
  • The company held cash and cash equivalents of $88 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: FSS shares closed lower by 0.97% at $42.87 on Thursday.

