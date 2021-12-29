 Skip to main content

Darling Ingredients To Acquire Valley Proteins For ~$1.1B Cash
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 5:33am   Comments
  • Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the shares of Valley Proteins Inc for about $1.1 billion in cash. 
  • Valley Proteins operates 18 rendering and used cooking oil facilities, has 1,900 employees, and operates a fleet of 550 vehicles.
  • The company expects the acquisition to provide additional low-carbon feedstock to produce renewable diesel and potentially sustainable aviation fuel.
  • Darling Ingredients anticipates the acquisition to be accretive post-integration.
  • "In the evolving world of ESG and global decarbonization, Valley Proteins will supplement Darling's global supply of waste fats and greases," said Chairman and CEO Randall C. Stuewe.
  • As of October 2, 2021, Darling Ingredients had $67.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $912.6 million available under its committed revolving credit agreement, with total debt outstanding at $1.38 billion.
  • Price Action: DAR shares closed higher by 0.27% at $66.52 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

