 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chefs' Warehouse Acquires Substantially All Assets Of Capital Seaboard
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 9:30am   Comments
Share:
Chefs' Warehouse Acquires Substantially All Assets Of Capital Seaboard
  • Chefs' Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) has acquired all of the assets of CGC Holdings Inc (Capital Seaboard), a wholesale food distributor, for an undisclosed sum.
  • Jessup, Maryland-based Capital Seaboard provides produce and seafood to the Mid-Atlantic.
  • "Our shared focus on quality and uncompromised service makes this a great combination that will benefit our customers throughout the Mid Atlantic region," said Chairman and CEO Christopher Pappas.
  • Chefs' Warehouse held $134.22 million in cash and equivalents as of September 24, 2021.
  • Price Action: CHEF shares closed higher by 1.11% at $32.93 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHEF)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2021
The Chefs' Warehouse Insider Sold $10M In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com