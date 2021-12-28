Chefs' Warehouse Acquires Substantially All Assets Of Capital Seaboard
- Chefs' Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) has acquired all of the assets of CGC Holdings Inc (Capital Seaboard), a wholesale food distributor, for an undisclosed sum.
- Jessup, Maryland-based Capital Seaboard provides produce and seafood to the Mid-Atlantic.
- "Our shared focus on quality and uncompromised service makes this a great combination that will benefit our customers throughout the Mid Atlantic region," said Chairman and CEO Christopher Pappas.
- Chefs' Warehouse held $134.22 million in cash and equivalents as of September 24, 2021.
- Price Action: CHEF shares closed higher by 1.11% at $32.93 on Monday.
