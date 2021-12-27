 Skip to main content

O-I Glass Agrees To Sell Cristar Tableware Business
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 7:30am   Comments
  • O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) agreed to sell Cristar TableTop S.A.S. to Vidros Colombia S.A.S, an affiliate of Brazil-based tableware producer Nadir Figueiredo S.A.
  • The company expects the sale to generate gross proceeds of $95 million and close during the first half of 2022.
  • The sale of Cristar is consistent with O-I's ongoing portfolio optimization program to exit non-core operations and further advance its core business.
  • Outlook: O-I Glass affirmed its previously communicated business outlook, including Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.30 - $0.35 (at October 22, 2021 currency exchange rates).
  • Price Action: OI shares closed lower by 0.43% $11.54 on Thursday.

