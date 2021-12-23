 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bowman Acquires Texas-Based 1519 Surveying For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 11:09am   Comments
Share:
Bowman Acquires Texas-Based 1519 Surveying For Undisclosed Sum

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (NASDAQ: BWMN) has acquired Texas-based professional services firm 1519 Surveying, LLC. Deal terms were not disclosed.

  • 1519 delivers various engineering and survey solutions to a diverse base of private and public clients. Services include land surveying, aerial imaging, GIS mapping, 3-D laser scanning, and civil engineering.
  • Bowman believes that 1519's experience with the Texas DOT fits their commitment to growing transportation and infrastructure business. 
  • Under the leadership of Aaron McMillan and David Dossey, 1519's staff of 35+ professionals work from Waco and Fort Worth offices.
  • Bowman expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive. It anticipates 1519 to initially contribute ~$5.5 million of annualized net service billing.
  • Bowman financed the deal with a combination of cash, seller financing, and stock. It held cash and cash equivalents of $38.75 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • "This brings our annualized acquired revenue in 2021 to over $30 million. As with prior acquisitions, the 1519 transaction is within our target multiple ranges, and it meets all of our objectives for operating performance metrics," commented Bruce Labovitz, Bowman's CFO.
  • Price Action: BWMN shares are trading higher by 4.76% at $22.00 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BWMN)

B. Riley Remains Bullish On Bowman Consulting, Bumps Up Price Target
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com