 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EnPro Concludes Sale Of CPI Business To Howden
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 2:40pm   Comments
Share:
EnPro Concludes Sale Of CPI Business To Howden
  • EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPOcompleted the sale of Compressor Products Internationa Inc. (CPI) to Howden Group for $195 million.
  • The sale furthers EnPro's portfolio reshaping strategy as it transforms towards industrial technology businesses serving secular growth markets.
  • EnPro expects to use after-tax net proceeds of ~$170 million to reduce debt incurred to partially fund the recently completed acquisition of NxEdge, which is expected to reduce net leverage ratio to 3.3x net debt to trailing-twelve-month adjusted EBITDA.
  • Price Action: NPO shares are trading higher by 2.13% at $108.62 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NPO)

EnPro Appoints Eric Vaillancourt As CEO
KeyBanc Bumps Up EnPro Industries Price Target By 15%
EnPro Industries To Acquire NxEdge For $850M
Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2021
Earnings Preview: EnPro Industries
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com