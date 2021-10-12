 Skip to main content

EnPro To Divest CPI Business To Howden For $195M
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 3:26pm   Comments
  • EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPOhas agreed to sell its Compressor Products International (CPI) business unit to Glasgow, U.K.-based Howden Group, for $195 million.
  • CPI provides manufactured products and services for reciprocating compressors, primarily serving the global petrochemical and oil & gas industries. The purchase price equates to approximately 10.4x adjusted LTM EBITDA. 
  • EnPro expects to close the transaction in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Enpro's continues portfolio transformation toward niche industrial technology products and services, focusing on end-markets such as semiconductor, photonics, food and pharma, and aerospace.
  • After completing the divestiture, Enpro's Engineered Materials segment will comprise GGB and Garlock Pipeline Technologies.
  • Price Action: NPO shares are trading lower by 0.16% at $87.75 on the last check Tuesday.

