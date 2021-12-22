 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Skillsoft To Acquire Codecademy For $525M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 8:54am   Comments
Share:
Skillsoft To Acquire Codecademy For $525M

Skillsoft Corp (NYSE: SKIL) has agreed to acquire Codecademy, an online learning platform for technical skills, for about $525 million in cash and stock.

  • The consideration for the transaction is approximately 40% cash and 60% equity. 
  • Codecademy, founded in 2011, is based in New York. It has 40 million registered learners worldwide and offers learning in 14 programming languages across multiple domains such as application development, data science, cloud, and cybersecurity.
  • Codecademy is expected to report $47 million in bookings and $42 million in revenue for the calendar year ended December 31, 2021.
  • Skillsoft expects the Codecademy deal to be accretive to gross margin immediately upon closing, which is expected to occur in the first half of 2022.
  • Codecademy's team, led by founder Zach Sims, will join Skillsoft with a focus on accelerating growth in Technology & Developer Business
  • Skillsoft has secured committed financing from Barclays and Citigroup in connection with the transaction. It held cash and equivalents of $83.4 million as of October 31, 2021.
  • Outlook: Skillsoft reiterated its FY22 view provided on December 14, 2021, with bookings of $700 million - $720 million; adjusted revenue of $685 million - $700 million; and adjusted EBITDA of $165 million.
  • Price Action: SKIL shares closed lower by 0.10% at $9.71 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SKIL)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Producer Price Index
5 Stocks To Watch For December 14, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For December 14, 2021
Price Over Earnings Overview: Skillsoft
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Guidance Small Cap

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com