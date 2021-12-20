 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Griffon To Acquire Hunter Fan For $845M
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 1:29pm   Comments
Share:
Griffon To Acquire Hunter Fan For $845M
  • The AMES Companies, Inc., a subsidiary of Griffon Corp (NYSE: GFF), has agreed to acquire Hunter Fan Company from MidOcean Partners for $845 million. Hunter Fan is a residential ceiling, commercial, and industrial fans provider.
  • The purchase price represents an ~9.4 times multiple of EBITDA from the first full fiscal year of operation. The acquisition is to be immediately accretive to earnings and cash flow.
  • Griffon expects Hunter to contribute $400 million in revenue and $90 million of EBITDA, excluding synergies, resulting in earnings accretion of at least $0.50 per share in the first full fiscal year of operation.
  • "The acquisition of Hunter, along with the expected sale of Griffon's Defense Electronics business, marks a repositioning and strengthening of the Griffon portfolio which will further accelerate our growth, increase shareholder value, and is an effective use of our capital," said Griffon's CEO Ronald J. Kramer.
  • Griffon intends to finance the acquisition through cash on hand, availability under a revolving credit facility, and committed debt financing.
  • Griffon held cash and equivalents of $249 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • The company expects to close the deal by the end of January 2022.
  • Price Action: GFF shares are trading lower by 2.78% at $24.48 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GFF)

A Look Into Griffon's Price Over Earnings
Price Over Earnings Overview: Griffon
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
53 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 16, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com