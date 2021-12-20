Griffon To Acquire Hunter Fan For $845M
- The AMES Companies, Inc., a subsidiary of Griffon Corp (NYSE: GFF), has agreed to acquire Hunter Fan Company from MidOcean Partners for $845 million. Hunter Fan is a residential ceiling, commercial, and industrial fans provider.
- The purchase price represents an ~9.4 times multiple of EBITDA from the first full fiscal year of operation. The acquisition is to be immediately accretive to earnings and cash flow.
- Griffon expects Hunter to contribute $400 million in revenue and $90 million of EBITDA, excluding synergies, resulting in earnings accretion of at least $0.50 per share in the first full fiscal year of operation.
- "The acquisition of Hunter, along with the expected sale of Griffon's Defense Electronics business, marks a repositioning and strengthening of the Griffon portfolio which will further accelerate our growth, increase shareholder value, and is an effective use of our capital," said Griffon's CEO Ronald J. Kramer.
- Griffon intends to finance the acquisition through cash on hand, availability under a revolving credit facility, and committed debt financing.
- Griffon held cash and equivalents of $249 million as of September 30, 2021.
- The company expects to close the deal by the end of January 2022.
- Price Action: GFF shares are trading lower by 2.78% at $24.48 on the last check Monday.
