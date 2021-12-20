 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Evoqua Water To Acquire Steris' Renal Business For $196.3M
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 12:02pm   Comments
Share:
Evoqua Water To Acquire Steris' Renal Business For $196.3M
  • Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE: AQUA) has agreed to acquire the assets of the renal business of Steris PLC (NYSE: STE) for $196.3 million.
  • The acquired renal business, historically operated by Steris' subsidiaries Mar Cor Purification and Cantel Medical, will strengthen Evoqua's medical water purification systems and aftermarket services offerings.
  • The acquired business is based in Plymouth, Minnesota, with 27 service and regeneration facilities in the U.S. and Canada. The business is expected to generate annualized revenues of ~$180 million and adjusted EBITDA of ~$27 million before synergies.
  • Evoqua Water intends to fund the deal through a combination of cash and proceeds from the revolving credit facility. It held cash and equivalents of $146.24 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Evoqua Water expects to close the transaction during Q2 of FY22 ending March 31, 2022.
  • The business will be part of Evoqua's Integrated Solutions and Services segment upon closing the transaction.
  • Price Action: AQUA shares are trading lower by 3.29% at $42.89 and STE lower by 2.90% at $225.80 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STE + AQUA)

If You Invested $100 Over The Past 5 Years In This Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Evoqua Water Technologies Clocks 11% Revenue Growth In Q4, Warns On Inflation Pressure
Earnings Scheduled For November 16, 2021
Earnings Preview: Evoqua Water Technologies
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 3, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com