Clarus Acquires Barnes Headquarters For $9.5M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 9:51am   Comments
  • Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLAR) has acquired the headquarters of its Barnes brand for $9.5 million.
  • The building, located in Mona, Utah, is both the headquarters and production facility for the company's Barnes brand. 
  • The company expects the building and land purchase to expand capacity for its Barnes brand.
  • Clarus held $10.2 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: CLAR shares traded lower by 4.60% at $25.50 on Monday's last check.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

