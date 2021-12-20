Clarus Acquires Barnes Headquarters For $9.5M
- Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLAR) has acquired the headquarters of its Barnes brand for $9.5 million.
- The building, located in Mona, Utah, is both the headquarters and production facility for the company's Barnes brand.
- The company expects the building and land purchase to expand capacity for its Barnes brand.
- Clarus held $10.2 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: CLAR shares traded lower by 4.60% at $25.50 on Monday's last check.
