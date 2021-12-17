Aramark Acquires UK Foodservice Company Wilson Vale For Undisclosed Sum
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) has acquired the independent foodservice company, Wilson Vale, in the U.K. for an undisclosed sum.
- Wilson Vale, co-founded and run by Andrew Wilson and Carolyne Vale, will operate as an autonomous brand within Aramark's U.K. portfolio.
- Aramark expects the independent brand to strengthen its portfolio in the U.K. with a focus on servicing premium Business and Industry (B&I) and Independent Schools contracts.
- Wilson Vale will retain its existing leadership team, employees, clients, and suppliers.
- Aramark held $532.6 million in cash and equivalents as of October 1, 2021.
- Price Action: ARMK shares are trading higher by 0.24% at $33.42 in premarket on the last check Friday.
