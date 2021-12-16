Emerson Acquires Denmark-Based Mita-Teknik For Undisclosed Sum
- Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) has acquired Mita-Teknik in an all-cash transaction. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Denmark-based Mita-Teknik provides software and technologies for wind turbine control, pitch control, wind park control, condition monitoring, communication networks, and grid connections.
- More than 60,000 wind turbines worldwide are controlled and monitored by Mita-Teknik's solutions.
- The acquisition expands Emerson's capabilities within the wind power generation market.
- Emerson Electric held $2.35 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: EMR shares traded higher by 1.76% at $94.35 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.