Emerson Acquires Denmark-Based Mita-Teknik For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 1:19pm   Comments
  • Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMRhas acquired Mita-Teknik in an all-cash transaction. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Denmark-based Mita-Teknik provides software and technologies for wind turbine control, pitch control, wind park control, condition monitoring, communication networks, and grid connections.
  • More than 60,000 wind turbines worldwide are controlled and monitored by Mita-Teknik's solutions.
  • The acquisition expands Emerson's capabilities within the wind power generation market. 
  • Emerson Electric held $2.35 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: EMR shares traded higher by 1.76% at $94.35 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

