 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Genuine Parts To Acquire Kaman Distribution For ~$1.3B
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 8:16am   Comments
Share:
Genuine Parts To Acquire Kaman Distribution For ~$1.3B

Genuine Parts Co's (NYSE: GPC) wholly-owned subsidiary, Motion Industries Inc, will acquire Kaman Distribution Group (KDG) from private investment firm Littlejohn & Co LLC for about $1.3 billion in cash.

  • Bloomfield, Connecticut-based KDG is a power transmission, automation, and fluid power industrial distributor and solutions provider with operations throughout the U.S. KDG's 1,700 employees serve more than 50,000 customers.
  • Genuine Parts expects the acquisition to be accretive to its adjusted earnings in the first year after closing. KDG is expected to generate approximately $1.1 billion in revenue in 2022. 
  • The company expects the transaction to close in Q1 of 2022.
  • "Motion's highly synergistic acquisition of KDG significantly enhances our scale and further strengthens our market-leading position," said CEO Paul Donahue.
  • Genuine parts held $919.1 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: GPC shares closed higher by 0.85% at $133.02 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GPC)

Genuine Parts: Q3 Earnings Insights
Genuine Parts Q3 Earnings Exceed Estimates; Lifts FY21 Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2021
Earnings Preview: Genuine Parts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com