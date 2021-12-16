Genuine Parts To Acquire Kaman Distribution For ~$1.3B
Genuine Parts Co's (NYSE: GPC) wholly-owned subsidiary, Motion Industries Inc, will acquire Kaman Distribution Group (KDG) from private investment firm Littlejohn & Co LLC for about $1.3 billion in cash.
- Bloomfield, Connecticut-based KDG is a power transmission, automation, and fluid power industrial distributor and solutions provider with operations throughout the U.S. KDG's 1,700 employees serve more than 50,000 customers.
- Genuine Parts expects the acquisition to be accretive to its adjusted earnings in the first year after closing. KDG is expected to generate approximately $1.1 billion in revenue in 2022.
- The company expects the transaction to close in Q1 of 2022.
- "Motion's highly synergistic acquisition of KDG significantly enhances our scale and further strengthens our market-leading position," said CEO Paul Donahue.
- Genuine parts held $919.1 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: GPC shares closed higher by 0.85% at $133.02 on Wednesday.
