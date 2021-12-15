 Skip to main content

OneWater Marine To Acquire 80% Stake In Quality Boats For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 7:42am   Comments
OneWater Marine To Acquire 80% Stake In Quality Boats For Undisclosed Sum

OneWater Marine Inc (NASDAQ: ONEWhas entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority interest in Quality Boats, an exclusive authorized dealer for boating brands, including Grady-White, Pursuit, Regal, Tiara, Crevalle, and Sea Pro. The financial terms were not disclosed.

  • OneWater will acquire an 80% interest in Quality Boats, while the sellers, David, and Dan Bair, will retain the remaining interest.
  • The company has obtained an option to buy the remaining 20% interest at a stated price, and at its sole discretion, for a period of five years.
  • Quality Boats operates four locations on the west coast of Florida, including Clearwater, Clearwater Beach, Sarasota, and Englewood.
  • OneWater expects the transaction to expand its presence on the west coast of Florida and enhance new and pre-owned boat sales and parts and services offerings.
  • For 2021, Quality Boats is expected to generate about $140 million in sales and $20 million in EBITDA.
  • OneWater expects the deal to close in the next 90 days and immediately accretive to top-line growth, operating margin, and earnings per share.
  • OneWater held $62.6 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: ONEW shares closed lower by 2.60% at $51.37 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap

