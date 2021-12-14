 Skip to main content

WillScot Mobile Mini Acquires McDonald Modular Solutions In Midwest
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 3:26pm   Comments
WillScot Mobile Mini Acquires McDonald Modular Solutions In Midwest
  • WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) closed the acquisition of McDonald Modular Solutions, adding ~1,300 modular units and over 300 storage units in its existing markets in Michigan and Ohio. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The company funded the acquisition with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit agreement. 
  • WillScot Mobile Mini held cash and equivalents of $11.32 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: WSC shares are trading lower by 1.94% at $38.48 on the last check Tuesday.

