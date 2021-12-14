 Skip to main content

MGM Resorts To Sell The Mirage Hotel & Casino To Hard Rock For $1.07B
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 6:36am   Comments
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGMhas reached an agreement to sell the operations of The Mirage Hotel & Casino to Hard Rock International for $1.075 billion in cash.

  • The Mirage, acquired by MGM Resorts in 2000, is located at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.
  • For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, The Mirage reported Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $154 million.
  • The company expects net cash proceeds after taxes and estimated fees of about $815 million.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, MGM Resorts will retain The Mirage name and brand, licensing it to Hard Rock royalty-free for a maximum period of three years.
  • The company expects the deal to close in the second half of 2022.
  • Price Action: MGM shares are trading lower by 0.12% at $40.29 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

