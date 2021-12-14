MercadoLibre Acquires Chilean Payment Services Provider Redelcom For Undisclosed Sum
- MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) has acquired Redelcom, a Chilean company operating since 2010 as a payment services provider, for an undisclosed sum. In October 2019, Redelcom began offering point-of-sale (POS) terminals with the latest technology to retailers.
- Through the deal, Mercadolibre seeks to consolidate its value proposition in Chile and enhance the growth of its multiple payment tools and digital financial solutions.
- Redelcom will join the Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago ecosystem.
- MercadoLibre expects Redelcom to further strengthen its operation in Chile in the payment methods sector.
- MercadoLibre held $1.42 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: MELI shares closed higher by 3.10% at $1,180 on Tuesday.
