 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MercadoLibre Acquires Chilean Payment Services Provider Redelcom For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Share:
MercadoLibre Acquires Chilean Payment Services Provider Redelcom For Undisclosed Sum
  • MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELIhas acquired Redelcom, a Chilean company operating since 2010 as a payment services provider, for an undisclosed sum. In October 2019, Redelcom began offering point-of-sale (POS) terminals with the latest technology to retailers.
  • Through the deal, Mercadolibre seeks to consolidate its value proposition in Chile and enhance the growth of its multiple payment tools and digital financial solutions.
  • Redelcom will join the Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago ecosystem.
  • MercadoLibre expects Redelcom to further strengthen its operation in Chile in the payment methods sector.
  • MercadoLibre held $1.42 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: MELI shares closed higher by 3.10% at $1,180 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MELI)

MercadoLibre Stock Slides After Raising $1.55B Via Equity Offering At 5% Discount
MercadoLibre: Q3 Earnings Insights
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Scotiabank Sees 36% Upside On This Latin American E-Commerce Giant
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com