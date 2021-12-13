 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hain Celestial To Acquire Clearlake's ParmCrisps, Thinsters Brands
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 8:43am   Comments
Share:
Hain Celestial To Acquire Clearlake's ParmCrisps, Thinsters Brands
  • Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., agreed to sell Proven Brands, Inc. and KTB Foods, Inc. (d/b/a That's How We Roll) to Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) for approximately $259 million.
  • The sale includes ParmCrisps and Thinsters brands from Clearlake's Better For You Holdings food platform.
  • ParmCrisps are gluten-free and sugar-free, crunchy crisps made from cheese, and Thinsters are crisp, bite-sized, oven-baked cookies made with butter, sugar, and no artificial ingredients.
  • "ParmCrisps and Thinsters are attractive clean-label snacks that address the needs of a growing base of health-conscious consumers," said Hain CEO Mark Schiller.
  • Hain held $28.9 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: HAIN shares closed higher by 0.10% at $39.01 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HAIN)

Notable Hain Celestial Group Insider Trades $633M In Company Stock
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 18, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
91 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Hain Celestial Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Reaffirms FY22 Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com