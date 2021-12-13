Hain Celestial To Acquire Clearlake's ParmCrisps, Thinsters Brands
- Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., agreed to sell Proven Brands, Inc. and KTB Foods, Inc. (d/b/a That's How We Roll) to Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) for approximately $259 million.
- The sale includes ParmCrisps and Thinsters brands from Clearlake's Better For You Holdings food platform.
- ParmCrisps are gluten-free and sugar-free, crunchy crisps made from cheese, and Thinsters are crisp, bite-sized, oven-baked cookies made with butter, sugar, and no artificial ingredients.
- "ParmCrisps and Thinsters are attractive clean-label snacks that address the needs of a growing base of health-conscious consumers," said Hain CEO Mark Schiller.
- Hain held $28.9 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: HAIN shares closed higher by 0.10% at $39.01 on Friday.
