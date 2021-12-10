 Skip to main content

Kraft Heinz Acquires 85% Stake In Just Spices For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 7:00am   Comments
Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has agreed to acquire an 85% stake in Germany-based Just Spices GmbH, a direct-to-consumer business, for an undisclosed sum. The remaining 15% ownership stake will be retained by Just Spices' three founders, who will continue with the company.

  • Just Spices was founded in Dusseldorf by Florian Falk, Ole Strohschnieder, and Bela Seebach in 2014. It has an annual sales of approximately €60 million.
  • Just Spices' 170-plus product portfolio includes spice blends, salad dressings, and easy-to-prepare "In Minutes" blends for diverse meal occasions.
  • Just Spices sells 70% of its ready-made and one-step spice blends directly to consumers, with its remaining sales through major grocery retailers both in-store and online in Germany, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland.
  • The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Kraft Heinz held $2.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 25, 2021.
  • Price Action: KHC shares are trading lower by 0.27% at $33.38 in premarket on the last check Friday.

