Kraft Heinz Acquires 85% Stake In Just Spices For Undisclosed Sum

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has agreed to acquire an 85% stake in Germany-based Just Spices GmbH, a direct-to-consumer business, for an undisclosed sum. The remaining 15% ownership stake will be retained by Just Spices' three founders, who will continue with the company.

Just Spices was founded in Dusseldorf by Florian Falk, Ole Strohschnieder, and Bela Seebach in 2014. It has an annual sales of approximately €60 million.

Just Spices' 170-plus product portfolio includes spice blends, salad dressings, and easy-to-prepare "In Minutes" blends for diverse meal occasions.

Just Spices sells 70% of its ready-made and one-step spice blends directly to consumers, with its remaining sales through major grocery retailers both in-store and online in Germany, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland.

The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

Kraft Heinz held $2.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 25, 2021.

