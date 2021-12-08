Mister Car Wash Acquires Downtowner Car Wash
- Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW) has acquired Downtowner Car Wash, five locations in Cape Coral, Florida, for an undisclosed sum.
- Customers of Downtowner Car Wash can expect the business to continue operating as usual in the near term.
- Mister Car Wash will work with the team to rebrand the stores and optimize service and product offerings to integrate the stores into the brand entirely.
- The details of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Mister held $162.2 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: MCW shares closed higher by 1.42% at $19.28 on Tuesday.
