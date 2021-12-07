 Skip to main content

Ameresco Acquires Plug Smart For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 3:39pm   Comments
Ameresco Acquires Plug Smart For Undisclosed Sum

Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRCacquired Plug Smart, an Ohio-based energy services company, expanding its existing pipeline and solution offerings in the smart buildings sector. Financial terms were not disclosed.

  • Plug Smart specializes in developing and implementing budget-neutral capital improvement projects, including building controls and building automation systems.
  • Plug Smart noted its experience in building controls and smart building solutions compliments Ameresco's approach to customizing energy solutions.
  • Ameresco does not anticipate the acquisition to have a material impact on the FY21 financial results,
  • Ameresco held cash and cash equivalents of $93.8 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: AMRC shares are trading higher by 2.46% at $84.12 on the last check Tuesday.

