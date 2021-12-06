 Skip to main content

Sysco To Acquire Fresh Produce Distributor Coastal Companies For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 9:00am   Comments
  • Sysco Corp (NYSE: SYY) has agreed to acquire The Coastal Companies, a fresh produce distributor and value-added processer, from Continental Grain Company for an undisclosed sum.
  • Upon completing the transaction, Coastal Companies will operate as part of FreshPoint, Sysco's specialty produces business.
  • Sysco expects the deal to create a strong FreshPoint presence in the Mid-Atlantic region, provide significant value-added manufacturing capabilities, and further diversify its produce specialty business.
  • Coastal Companies generates annual revenue of $600 million and comprises three integrated businesses.
  • Sysco held $2.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of October 2, 2021.
  • Price Action: SYY shares traded lower by 0.49% at $69.64 in premarket on the last check Monday.

