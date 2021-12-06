 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walgreens To Explore Options For UK's Boots Pharmacy Chain: Sky News
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 5:31am   Comments
Share:
Walgreens To Explore Options For UK's Boots Pharmacy Chain: Sky News
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) has reportedly lined up Goldman Sachs to advise it on reviewing options for Britain's high street chemist, Boots.
  • Spinning the chain off into a separately listed company could also be a possibility, reported Sky News.
  • Boots operates a network of 2200 stores and employs 55,000 people.
  • In recent months, the speculation has been in the air that WBA might contemplate a sale of its British retail business, following the disposal of its European distribution arm, Alliance Healthcare, for $6.5 billion earlier this year.
  • Sky News report suggests that private equity funds will inevitably be among the suitors for Boots.
  • According to one analyst, the pharmacy chain's value is between £10 billion - £12 billion, although it is unclear whether any emerging bids will be tabled within that range.
  • The likely valuation would be closer to half that range per another market source.
  • The report quoted US-based Walgreens saying, "However, it is accurate that WBA announced a renewed set of priorities and strategic direction for the Group in October, which includes a more pointed focus on North America and on healthcare."
  • Earlier this week, Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Corp (NYSE: MCK) agreed for Walgreens to acquire the remaining 30% share of their GEHE Pharma Handel and Alliance Healthcare Deutschland joint venture in Germany.
  • Price Action: WBA shares closed 4.28% higher at $46.53 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCK + WBA)

Market Leadership Up for Grabs as Q4 Sees Increased Volatility
US Jury Finds Pharmacy Chains Did Not Monitor Opioid Usage, Thus Fueling Epidemic: Reuters
This Company Is Trying To Disrupt a $480B Industry By Providing a Better Customer Experience
McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Face $95B Opioid Trial In Washington: Reuters
Wall Street Crime And Punishment: The Blood On Elizabeth Holmes' Fingers
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Health Care Rumors General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com