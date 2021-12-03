 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Limbach Acquires Specialty Mechanical Contractor Jake Marshall For $20M
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 9:48am   Comments
Share:
Limbach Acquires Specialty Mechanical Contractor Jake Marshall For $20M

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMBhas acquired Chattanooga, Tennessee-based specialty mechanical contractor Jake Marshall, LLC, along with certain affiliated companies, for an enterprise value of $20 million in an all-cash transaction.

  • In addition, Jake Marshall's owners may receive up to $6 million subject to meeting certain performance thresholders in calendar years 2022 and 2023.
  • Jake Marshall provides industrial and institutional mechanical construction, fabrication, and millwright capabilities with an emphasis on owner-direct projects.
  • Jake Marshall generated on average more than $45 million in revenue and $4.5 million in EBITDA annually from 2014-2020.
  • "This is a highly strategic acquisition that we expect will be immediately accretive to our bottom-line profitability with significant upside potential," said Charlie Bacon, President, and CEO of Limbach.
  • Limbach sourced the net consideration equally from available cash and additional term loan borrowings. It held cash and equivalents of $33.3 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: LMB shares traded higher by 2.71% at $6.82 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LMB)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 22, 2021
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Looking Into Limbach Holdings's Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com